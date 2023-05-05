Man laments over crying child at restaurant, draws mixed reactions from netizens

A diner at Wine Connection in Katong had to endure a rather harrowing time during his meal over the weekend, thanks to a crying baby in the restaurant.

The TikTok user, Jon, recorded an audio clip of the wailing child and uploaded it on Monday (May 1).

"Sat through 30 minutes of hell while dining yesterday," he wrote in the captions.

"Do you think it's responsible parenting to subject the entire restaurant to this sort of noise for 30 minutes?"

The man added that the audio was recorded about 10 metres away from the child.

His video and comments drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Some remarked that he should have been more understanding towards the child's parents.

But there were some who empathised as well, saying the parents of the child were “inconsiderate” and needed to be more mindful.

Well, at least Jon wasn't on a 13-hour flight with a wailing child.