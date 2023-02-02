Man looks up image of grandma via Google Maps each time he misses her

Most people would turn to photo albums and videos to reminisce of a loved one who has passed on.

But for one Singaporean man who misses his late grandmother, Google Maps is apparently an option as well.

The man, who goes by the handle retroridersg on TikTok, showed in a clip how he could catch a glimpse of his grandma on the street thanks to a chance occurrence where the elderly lady was captured by the Google Street View camera mapping terrain.

The clip first shows the street view of a pedestrian crossing in Hougang Central opposite the bus interchange, as captured in 2022.

But by scrolling back to the year 2009, an elderly woman carrying an umbrella and plastic bags can be seen waiting at the same pedestrian crossing in one of the frames.

According to the video, the elderly woman is the TikToker's late grandmother who died two years ago.

The video's caption said: "Every Chinese New Year whenever I miss my late grandma, I would come to Google maps and she would be there. Miss you grandma."

The facial features of people in Google Street View are blurred out, however, to protect the privacy of individuals.

In the comments section, netizens were rather moved by the video, and many commiserated with the TikToker for his loss.

Some comments also urged the man to take screenshots of the Google Street View, as there is no telling when the time capsule or data would be removed.