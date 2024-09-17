Bride pays $300 for fresh wedding bouquet, gets fake flowers

The bride said that the thousands of dollars she spent on photography and videography can't make the bouquet look real.

All she wanted was a fresh bouquet of flowers for her wedding.

The bride waited and the bouquet arrived at the last minute – and it was fake.

The ordeal was posted by TikTok user nf4hhhh on Sept 12 and has since garnered over 64,000 views.

The bride shared that she had paid the vendor $300 for a fresh wedding bouquet.

However, the bouquet she received was made up of fake flowers that she saw was listed at just $80 for rental on the vendor's page.

She said it hurt to look down at the bouquet on her wedding day.

"I paid thousands for photography and videography, and my wedding bouquet looks like this?" she wrote.

"I cannot edit for it to look real."

To add insult to injury, she said that not only did she receive a fake flower bouquet, it also came late.

The agreed time for delivery was 8am on Sept 1 but the bride shared screenshots of the vendor only reading her message to update her when they arrive at 8.46am.

"I was losing my mind, trust me," she wrote.

At 9.58am, there was still no sign of the bouquet. She was to make her entrance into the event hall at 10am.

She told the vendor: "Too much leh!"

She did not receive the groom's cascading boutonniere either.

The bride managed to get the vendor to agree to refund her money for the bouquet which they said they would get processed within a week.

But as at Sept 7, there was no sign of the money or any message explaining the delay.

Eventually, the vendor replied and said the refund would be processed by Sept 11 at 8pm.

Still, she did not receive her money as promised.

After asking what other excuses they had, the vendor replied they were trying to settle the issue as soon as possible.

According to the bride's post, she finally did receive her refund.

She added she was genuine in wanting to support the vendor's business after they lost their original page and thousands of followers but unfortunately, the joke was on her.