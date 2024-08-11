 Man probed for 'SG 59 PORN' act of mischief, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man probed for 'SG 59 PORN' act of mischief

The man had allegedly rearranged the floral decorations to form a distasteful word, and also filmed and featured it on a TikTok video.PHOTOS: FRIENDS OF AYER RAJAH/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika for The Straits Times
Aug 11, 2024 02:26 pm

A 23-year-old man is being investigated by the police after he allegedly damaged floral decorations which were put up to mark Singapore’s National Day celebrations.

On Aug 6, at about 10.45am, the police received a report saying the floral decorations along the open area of Block 404 Pandan Gardens had been damaged and rearranged to form a distasteful word.

Images of the defaced floral decoration were uploaded to the Friends of Ayer Rajah Facebook page on Aug 6. The post highlighted the incident and stated that a police report had been made.

In the post, Friends of Ayer Rajah also said: “The hard work and effort put in by the Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network and residents have been marred by this distasteful act.”

Photos from the post show that the abbreviation for the Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network (PGRN) had been altered to form the word PORN.

In a statement issued on Aug 10, the police said they identified the suspect on Aug 7. Investigations, which are ongoing, revealed that he had allegedly defaced the floral decorations and also filmed and featured it in a TikTok video.

It has come to our attention that there has been a recent vandalism of our beautiful National Day decorations near BLK...

Posted by Friends of Ayer Rajah on Monday, August 5, 2024

The police said that the offence of mischief carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

They added: “The police have zero tolerance for such inconsiderate acts and will not hesitate to take firm action against individuals who seek to damage public decorations or displays that symbolise our national spirit.”

