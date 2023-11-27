Man rewards himself with ‘simple’ cai fan, kopi peng after epic road trip across 23 countries

Mr Jeremy See back in Singapore having a simple meal at a coffee shop and in Turkiye with his wife posing next to their car (right).

“You can’t take the Singapore out of a Singaporean.”

So wrote Mr Jeremy See who returned home after an epic 100-day road trip to “simple” pleasures like eating cai fan and drinking kopi peng at a coffee shop.

In August, Mr See and his wife, Ms Sharleen Lim, set off for their trip from London.



The couple drove 25,000km across 23 countries such as France, Belgium, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye and China in their Singapore-registered Toyota Land Cruiser.



They documented their journey on social media and returned home on Nov 21.

Four days later, Mr See posted a photo of himself on his Facebook page with a plate of economy rice and a tall cup of iced coffee at a coffee shop.

He wrote: "Simple things such as ‘cai fan’ and ‘kopi peng’ at a ‘kopitiam’ are all it takes to put a smile on my face after 100 days driving our own car from London back home to Singapore."

Commenting on the photo, one woman said: “Don’t know what it is but looks delicious.”

Others shared which country they were from and thanked Mr See for sharing his and his wife’s journey with them.

Wrote one person: “Learnt a lot from you both. I love you guys from Nigeria… We await your next trip.”

And to those who asked if he would be travelling again, Mr See replied that he “will be exploring Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam in a few weeks’ time”.