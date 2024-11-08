Man shot at park tried to attack cops with makeshift flamethrower

The knife and makeshift flamethrower the man was carrying.

The two paths leading to the bird-watching tower were cordoned off.

A 42-year-old man was shot and wounded by police officers after attempting to attack them using a makeshift weapon that functioned as a flamethrower.

The police were alerted to an incident of a woman sitting on a ledge at the top of a tower in Pasir Ris Park on Nov 8 at about 6am.

But upon arrival, the four police officers did not see anyone at the tower and searched the vicinity.

They saw a man who then deployed an improvised device which ejected flames towards the officers when they tried to approach him.

The weapon appeared to consist of a pressure washer and used flammable liquid to fuel a cooking torch mounted at the front.

The officers drew their weapons and commanded the man multiple times to halt and drop the weapon, but he refused to comply and continued advancing towards them.

Recognising the danger to his fellow officers, a 30-year-old police officer fired a shot at the man with his pistol.

The man fell to the ground and was immediately arrested by the officers.

Officers also found a knife near him.

The man suffered puncture wounds on his left forearm and abdomen, and was rendered First Aid by the arresting officers before the Singapore Civil Defence Force's arrival.

He was conscious when taken to hospital and is undergoing surgery and reported to be in stable condition.

A 24-year-old police officer sustained abrasions and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man is believed to be the one who made the call to the police.

He allegedly gave false information to lure the officers to the location with the intent of causing harm.

The man has an outstanding warrant of arrest against him for failing to attend court for his alleged involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment.

He also has multiple past antecedents of hurt and property offences, including a conviction in 2011 for use of force against a public servant.

The man will be charged in court for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871.

Attempted murder where hurt is caused to any person by such act carries life imprisonment and caning, or imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine or caning, or both.

Commander of Bedok Prison Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, said in a press conference that the incident appeared to be a targeted attack against police officers.

“The police stand resolute in the face of threats, and will protect the public and our officers, as we do our duty to keep Singapore safe and secure.”