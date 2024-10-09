Man so grossed out over hair in his teh tarik, he throws up

Mr Ryan Koh told TNP he was shocked to find strands of hair in his cup of teh tarik.

Mr Ryan Koh was a regular at Al Mubin Restaurant in Ang Mo Kio, visiting the eatery almost every day for its teh tarik and roti prata.

But an incident in the early hours of Oct 8 left a bad taste in his mouth and the 48-year-old has vowed not to return to the eatery.

He had between 1am and 2am ordered a takeaway cup of teh tarik after eating his roti prata.

"I was sipping my teh through a straw when I thought I had hair in my mouth," Mr Koh told TNP, adding that he had already drunk at least half of the cup's content.

He spat out the strand from his mouth and removed the lid of the cup to check the inside.

"I saw a strand of hair in my straw and another on the inside wall of the cup," claimed Mr Koh, sharing photos he took of the hair strands in the cup with TNP.

"I was so grossed out, I threw up. I could feel my stomach churning."

Mr Koh returned to the eatery to confront the restaurant staff about the hairs in his teh tarik but the workers denied any wrongdoing and told him to file a complaint if he wanted to.

He went to the police and was advised to file a complaint with Singapore Food Agency.

A screenshot of the complaint Mr Ryan Koh filed with Singapore Food Agency. PHOTO: TNP READER RYAN KOH

Mr Koh suspected the strands of hair were deliberately placed inside his drink.

“I saw the worker fiddling with something with his back towards me as he prepared my drink," claimed Mr Koh.

When asked if he ever had a disagreement with anyone working at the eatery, he could recall only an incident a few months ago in which the worker was "rude" to him when he was paying for his meal. "I complained about the worker to his superior but that was it."

TNP visited Al Mubin Restaurant and showed Mr Koh's photos to the staff, asking for their side of the story.

An eatery worker who did not want to be named denied Mr Koh's claims of his drinks being tampered with. "No such thing happened," he insisted.