Man taken to hospital after car skids and burns in AMK

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Buangkok Green at 2.50pm.

A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving skidded and caught fire in Ang Mo Kio on Aug 17.

A video of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group shows a black car on a road divider with its front in flames.

Several firefighters can be seen working together to extinguish the fire. A fire engine, an ambulance and three police cars are also at scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire involved the engine compartment of a car and that it extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Investigations by both the police and the SCDF are ongoing.