Man suspects son, 3, started fire that razed flat

Mr Liu and his wife, along with their three children, have lived in the flat for more than five years.

There was nothing left in the flat after it was razed by a fire on Sept 10.

And it was allegedly started by a three-year-old boy playing with a lighter.

Mr Liu, 71, told Shin Min Daily News: "My nine-year-old son was also at home at the time but he loves playing games on his phone, so he probably didn't notice his brother playing with fire."

The younger boy allegedly set fire to the mattress with the lighter he was playing with.

His older brother managed to grab him and run out of the flat before calling for help.

Mr Liu received a call at noon and rushed to the two-room flat he shares with his 45-year-old Vietnamese wife and their three children.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force posted on Facebook that they responded to a fire at Block 104 Jalan Bukit Merah at about 11.20am on Sept 10.

About 35 residents from the ninth storey and above were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Six persons from neighbouring units were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation and were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The fire also caused the walls outside the units above Mr Liu's ninth-storey flat to be charred.