Singapore

6 taken to hospital in fire at Bukit Merah flat

The fire likely started in the bedroom of a unit on the ninth floor of Block 104 Jalan Bukit Merah.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Sep 10, 2024 03:45 pm

Six people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Bukit Merah flat on Sept 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at Block 104 Jalan Bukit Merah at around 11.20am.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which likely started in the bedroom of a unit on the ninth floor, using a water jet.

The rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Two people had left the unit before the SCDF arrived.

About 35 residents from the ninth to 11th floor were evacuated by the SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Six people from the affected flat’s neighbouring units were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation, before they were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

