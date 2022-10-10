Man swings cat by its legs and tosses it in the air, woman suspects he fed it chilli, broke its tooth

Instagram videos of a man swinging a cat by its legs have been making the rounds recently, with several calling the man out for child abuse.

The videos also show him spinning the cat on the floor and launching it up in the air.

The person behind the Instagram account, who has asked not to be identified, alleges that the man in the video is her ex-boyfriend, and that the cat, named Pidan, sustained injuries on her right eye, teeth and paw because of him.

The woman added that she witnessed Pidan's head "hit the chair or wall while spinning at fast speed", but it was her father who noticed that one of Pidan's eyes could not open fully.

The cat visited the vet and has since recovered.

The woman also told Mothership that her ex-boyfriend once fed Pidan "Korean chilli", and believes the cat's tooth broke "when he tried to clean the inner mouth roughly".

However, the man has denied being the cause of the broken tooth.

According to her, the police are investigating him for harassment and doxxing, and that the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has taken her statement.