Man tells Grab driver he'll withdraw money but disappears into office building

A case of fare evasion?

A Grab driver alleged that a passenger said he would withdraw money from an ATM to pay the $40 fare he owed, but he left and never came back.

Stomper Simon, who is the private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver, said it happened on Oct 13.

"At around 8.30am, I picked up a passenger from Block 106 Rivervale Walk," recounted the Stomper.

"The drop-off point was the office tower lobby at One Raffles Place.

"Upon reaching the drop-off at around 9am, the total fare amounted to $40.30. The method of payment was cash and the passenger asked if I had PayNow available.

"I passed him my contact number for the transfer. Subsequently, he claimed that he already performed the transfer, but I didn’t receive any notification from my bank that the amount had been transferred.

"I asked him to show me the transaction on his phone, but he claimed he did not screenshot the transaction.

"He informed me he would withdraw the money from a nearby ATM machine and hand it to me physically.

"He then entered the office building."

The Stomper added: "After a few minutes, he came out of the building and walked away without informing me.

"I attempted several times to contact him through the Grab app, but no response.

"So, PHV drivers, beware."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.