'Where got people so cheapo': Grab driver threatens to kick passenger off ride after she insists on route

An angry Grab driver threatened to kick his passenger out of his vehicle after they got into an argument mid-journey about which route to take.

A four-minute video of their quarrel was shared on Instagram on Sunday (May 21).

The dispute began when the female passenger asked him to take a seemingly longer route to her destination to "avoid paying ERP".

The private-hire driver can then be heard telling his passenger that she was not allowed to choose the route.

When the woman threatened to file a complaint against him, the driver countered: "I can drop you off at the [nearest] bus stop if you're not happy. You can book another ride."

The driver also pointed out that his preferred route, through the Ayer Rajah Expressway, was faster.

"Where got people as cheapo as you?" he told her. "If you can't afford the [toll charges], don't take a taxi… wake up earlier and take the MRT instead.

"You want to save money? I understand… But don't cause inconvenience to others and waste my time."

"Don't get inside the vehicle and tell me that you want to take this route," he continued to rant.

"I take the fastest route… Just tell me you can't afford the ERP charges and I will pay for it. Why do you want to argue with me? Your life is in my hands now."

In the comments section, several netizens criticised the driver – not only for arguing with his passenger, but also for his choice of words.

"The rider should have the right to choose the route… the driver should not claim that the passenger is a cheapo for avoiding ERP," one wrote.

"If the driver doesn't know customer service then don't be a private-hire driver," another said.

But one netizen pointed out that it's “unfair to the driver” if the passenger chooses the route: "The price is already fixed, and if the passenger wants an alternate route that is [longer], it is unfair to the driver because he needs to pay for [petrol]," he said.

According to Grab's guidelines, for fixed price rides, “the driver has the right to take the fastest or shortest route available as recommended by a global positional system.

"If you have a preferred route, reach a mutual agreement with your driver before moving off," they added.

On extra charges, Grab passengers are automatically charged for tolls in the app after the trip is completed.