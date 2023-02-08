Grab Driver misses out on bonus by centimetres on a 3km trip

Talk about a near-miss.

Recently, a Grab driver shared about narrowly missing out on earning a ”far pick-up bonus” – an incentive by Grab for drivers to accept pick-ups from distant locations.

And the miss was down to mere centimetres, literally.

In a Feb 7 Facebook post on Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community, the driver shared their correspondence with Grab’s customer service on the issue.

The driver clocked 2999.9520435848553m in his travel – just off the 3km required distance to earn the bonus.

Grab, of course, explained that the driver did not (wait for it)... travel far enough to pick up the passenger.

Grab’s website explains that distances are calculated using the GrabNav Map Navigation. It also states that if a job qualifies for the Far Pick-up bonus, the driver will be notified of it on the in-transit screen.

The post sparked a barrage of comments, with some Grab drivers claiming that they’ve faced similar issues.

One Facebook user alleged that his passenger was 3.3km away from his location but Grab calculated a shorter distance.

Other drivers provided suggestions, such as taking a screenshot of the GPS – to circumvent such issues.