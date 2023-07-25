Woman condemns driver for talking about female body part

Raisintiktokstar said that Grab had issued a warning to the driver after she made a complaint.

Even if all you want is some peace and quiet as you board your ride, some drivers are charming enough to engage you in pleasant conversation.

But not this driver. He made a female passenger feel uncomfortable by talking about women’s body parts, even if unknowingly.

The woman, who goes by Raisintiktokstar on TikTok, shared a clip of him making the comment on Monday (July 24). The video has over 22,000 views so far.

“Women’s vagina has a bonus hole (sic),” the Grab driver said.

"Oh great, I guess," the woman said after her initial shock.

"That's stupidity. I don't understand about this stupid Pride (movement) thing the world is getting into (sic)," he continued.

He could well have been referring to the term “bonus hole” that health professionals in some Western countries are being urged to call vaginas.

In 2020, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust in the UK, in partnership with an LGBT foundation, began suggesting the term be used as a way to avoid offending transgender or non-binary patients.

But “bonus hole” went viral in June after conservatives like UK-based comedian Leo Kearse and detransitioner Oli London tweeted about it.

Women in the UK have condemned the charity. Female rights campaigners earlier this month rounded on the alternative glossary, branding it both “misogynistic” and “utterly dehumanising”, reported the Daily Mail.

All of this could have been lost on the passenger who was probably taken aback by a strange man talking about women’s private parts.

The driver’s “social commentary” was lost on most netizens too who were just as shocked as the passenger.

“Has a what? Oh my god?,” said one.

Said another, “Bro said bonus hole like it was a video game.”

But some more culturally aware users supported him.

“He ain’t wrong,” said one commenter.

“He is right to say that it is stupid to call vaginas 'bonus holes'. People like you (are) just trying to get an honest driver into trouble,” added another.

Raisintiktokstar said that Grab had issued a warning to the driver after she made a complaint.

The use of vulgar, rude or inappropriate words in any form is an infringement of Grab's code of conduct.

Drivers and passengers found to display errant behaviour will be suspended or banned from the platform.

"(Grab) offered me a $5 voucher. The insult,” she said.

"I'm looking for transport, not therapy or debate."