 7040, 1572 and 1388: Why are these 4D numbers sold out?, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

7040, 1572 and 1388: Why are these 4D numbers sold out?

7040, 1572 and 1388: Why are these 4D numbers sold out?
Ong Su Mann
Sep 03, 2023 12:33 pm

Let's break down the numbers.

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the presidential election on Friday (Sept 1) with 70.4 per cent of the votes.

As for the other candidate, Mr Ng Kok Song got 15.72 per cent of the votes and Mr Tan Kin Lian 13.88 per cent.

Those three numbers – 7040, 1572 and 1388 – were all sold out for both Saturday's and Sunday's 4D draws.

If you did not manage to bet on any of the numbers, the good news is none of them won anything for Saturday's draw.

After political scandals make headlines, 4D numbers sell out early
Singapore

After political scandals make headlines, 4D numbers sell out

Related Stories

'Wah, must buy 4D': Punters win after betting on unit number of stall that caught fire

Man throws away betting slip after seeing 4D results, then 1st-prize number changes 15 minutes later

Woman decides to buy winning 4D numbers but doesn't register account in time

But if you did bet on 7040, 1572 and 1388 for Sunday's draw, you still have a chance.

After all, the ages of Mr Ng and his fiance Sybil Lau – 7545 – won the top prize in the 4D draw on Aug 2.

So you never know.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

4DSingapore presidential election

Ong Su Mann

smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann