7040, 1572 and 1388: Why are these 4D numbers sold out?

Let's break down the numbers.

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the presidential election on Friday (Sept 1) with 70.4 per cent of the votes.

As for the other candidate, Mr Ng Kok Song got 15.72 per cent of the votes and Mr Tan Kin Lian 13.88 per cent.

Those three numbers – 7040, 1572 and 1388 – were all sold out for both Saturday's and Sunday's 4D draws.

If you did not manage to bet on any of the numbers, the good news is none of them won anything for Saturday's draw.

But if you did bet on 7040, 1572 and 1388 for Sunday's draw, you still have a chance.

After all, the ages of Mr Ng and his fiance Sybil Lau – 7545 – won the top prize in the 4D draw on Aug 2.

So you never know.