M'sia seeking alleged S'pore mastermind of smuggling ring

The suspects remanded comprise three enforcement officers, three company employees and a company director.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is searching for a Singaporean believed to be the mastermind behind a RM3.5 billion (S$1 billion) tax evasion case, according to Malaysian media.

The unnamed Singaporean is among three suspects involved in smuggling activities uncovered in Malaysia’s Port Klang and wanted by the MACC, reported Malaysia news agency Bernama.

In a press conference on June 9, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said Malaysian police will seek help from Singapore’s police to trace the suspect.

He said: “Our police have a cooperative relationship with the Singaporean police, so if the individual is in Singapore, we will seek their assistance.”

The case does not require involvement from the Interpol at the moment, he added.

The Star reported on June 7 that seven individuals, including a company director and three enforcement officers, were detained for smuggling activities over the past decade and helping freight companies evade taxes.

They allegedly did so by making false declarations in customs forms to avoid tax and import fees, which required permits from several agencies.

The suspects – two women and five men aged between 30 and 50 – were detained at various locations around Port Klang on June 6 by graft busters in an ongoing operation codenamed “Ops Transit”. They were remanded for three days.

According to Bernama, a task force led by the MACC detained 19 container lorries suspected of carrying various types of smuggled goods on June 5.