 M'sia seeking alleged S'pore mastermind of smuggling ring, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

M'sia seeking alleged S'pore mastermind of smuggling ring

M'sia seeking alleged S'pore mastermind of smuggling ring
The suspects remanded comprise three enforcement officers, three company employees and a company director.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Jun 10, 2024 11:20 am

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is searching for a Singaporean believed to be the mastermind behind a RM3.5 billion (S$1 billion) tax evasion case, according to Malaysian media.

The unnamed Singaporean is among three suspects involved in smuggling activities uncovered in Malaysia’s Port Klang and wanted by the MACC, reported Malaysia news agency Bernama.

In a press conference on June 9, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said Malaysian police will seek help from Singapore’s police to trace the suspect.

He said: “Our police have a cooperative relationship with the Singaporean police, so if the individual is in Singapore, we will seek their assistance.”

The case does not require involvement from the Interpol at the moment, he added.

The Star reported on June 7 that seven individuals, including a company director and three enforcement officers, were detained for smuggling activities over the past decade and helping freight companies evade taxes.

The suspects remanded comprise three enforcement officers, three company employees and a company director.
World

S'porean alleged to be mastermind of smuggling ring in Port Klang

Related Stories

Man in Pahang steals car, drives off with drivers' mum

American TikToker says M'sia 10 times better than S'pore

3 M'sians on the way to S'pore for work die after car lands in drain

They allegedly did so by making false declarations in customs forms to avoid tax and import fees, which required permits from several agencies.

The suspects – two women and five men aged between 30 and 50 – were detained at various locations around Port Klang on June 6 by graft busters in an ongoing operation codenamed “Ops Transit”. They were remanded for three days.

According to Bernama, a task force led by the MACC detained 19 container lorries suspected of carrying various types of smuggled goods on June 5.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiasmugglingcrimeTAX EVASION