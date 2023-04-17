Man wanted in S'pore for drug trafficking back to face charges after arrest in M'sia

The 56-year-old man was handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau on April 16, 2023.

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean, who had been out of the country since 2018, for suspected drug trafficking.

The man’s involvement was uncovered during investigations into a drug trafficking case in October 2020, said CNB.

The accused in that case, a 26-year-old Singaporean, was charged over trafficking 253g of methamphetamine, according to the bureau.

The 56-year-old Singaporean was arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) on March 31 and handed over to CNB on Sunday.

Immigration records showed he had been out of Singapore since Nov 18, 2018.

CNB reached out to its foreign counterparts for help in tracking him down.

“The trafficking and abuse of illicit drugs is a transnational problem that requires the close cooperation of the international law enforcement community,” said CNB deputy director for operations Leon Chan, as he expressed appreciation for the NCID/RMP’s help in arresting the suspect.

He said drug traffickers who try to evade Singaporean law enforcement by hiding overseas will find that “there is no safe haven”.

He added that CNB and NCID/RMP “enjoy a close working relationship, as we work towards the common aim of keeping both our countries free from the scourge of drugs”.

The 56-year-old man will be charged with drug trafficking in relation to the case involving the 26-year-old. If convicted, he may face the death penalty.