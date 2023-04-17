 Man wanted in S'pore for drug trafficking back to face charges after arrest in M'sia , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man wanted in S'pore for drug trafficking back to face charges after arrest in M'sia

Man wanted in S'pore for drug trafficking back to face charges after arrest in M'sia
The 56-year-old man was handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau on April 16, 2023.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Raul Dancel Correspondent
Apr 17, 2023 12:52 am

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean, who had been out of the country since 2018, for suspected drug trafficking.

The man’s involvement was uncovered during investigations into a drug trafficking case in October 2020, said CNB.

The accused in that case, a 26-year-old Singaporean, was charged over trafficking 253g of methamphetamine, according to the bureau.

The 56-year-old Singaporean was arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) on March 31 and handed over to CNB on Sunday.

Immigration records showed he had been out of Singapore since Nov 18, 2018.

CNB reached out to its foreign counterparts for help in tracking him down.

In a video posted on YouTube, the man is seen walking steadily towards a police car while holding the axe in his right hand.
Singapore

Man carrying axe arrested, 71-year-old taken to hospital

Related Stories

Woman allegedly received over $214,000 through illegal remittance via WeChat

3 arrested for suspected drink driving after CTE accident involving 3 cars and lorry

Jail for man who tried to extort money from MBS over alleged Covid-19 rule breach

“The trafficking and abuse of illicit drugs is a transnational problem that requires the close cooperation of the international law enforcement community,” said CNB deputy director for operations Leon Chan, as he expressed appreciation for the NCID/RMP’s help in arresting the suspect.

He said drug traffickers who try to evade Singaporean law enforcement by hiding overseas will find that “there is no safe haven”.

He added that CNB and NCID/RMP “enjoy a close working relationship, as we work towards the common aim of keeping both our countries free from the scourge of drugs”.

The 56-year-old man will be charged with drug trafficking in relation to the case involving the 26-year-old. If convicted, he may face the death penalty.

More On This Topic
S'porean man, girlfriend face death penalty in Malaysia over alleged drug trafficking charges
2 S'porean men arrested in Bangkok for drug and immigration offences

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SINGAPORE CRIMEDRUG OFFENCESCOURT & CRIMEmalaysia