Man wanting to help fallen rider on SLE gets hit, dies

The man had exited his car to help the fallen motorcyclist.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 30, 2024 08:50 am

A private-hire driver was on his way home when a motorcycle apparently hit the rear of his car.

Mr Zhang, 43, told Shin Min Daily News he was driving in the leftmost lane on Seletar Expressway at about 2am on July 28 when the incident happened.

“I believe the rider was trying to switch lanes and somehow hit my right-rear door and fell. I immediately got out of the car to help," he said, adding that he noticed another driver stopping to help.

"Another rider and I were moving the injured person to the road shoulder when there was a loud noise. I realised the man who had exited the car was hit by another car. He fell in the rightmost lane."

According to Mr Zhang, the other driver parked at the road shoulder before running onto the road to help.

In a video of the accident's aftermath, at least four police cars and three traffic police motorcycles can be seen at the scene. The police block the first two lanes and the road shoulder, leaving only one lane for other vehicles to pass.

When the police arrived at the scene, a car sped off and then skidded at the junction of Lorong 3 and Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, police added.
Singapore

2 men arrested in Toa Payoh after car chase

A car and a motorcycle are parked on the shoulder of the road, with two other cars not far ahead. A police blue tent can be seen in the first lane.

The police said a 31-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the hospital while a 35-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A 32-year-old male driver is assisting the police in the investigation. 

