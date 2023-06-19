 Man washes leg in sink at Tiong Bahru Food Centre, netizens call him out as 'third world resident', Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man washes leg in sink at Tiong Bahru Food Centre, netizens call him out as 'third world resident'

PHOTOS via FACEBOOK
Jun 19, 2023 04:23 pm

It seems we need a wash area for feet at hawker centres now. 

A man at Tiong Bahru Food Centre raised a few eyebrows recently when he proceeded to wash his leg in a sink.

Facebook user Agens Cheong posted a couple of photos of the act on the Complaint Singapore page on Sunday (June 18).

Repulsed by what she saw, Cheong wrote: "What is this? This basin is for washing hands, not legs."

Netizens were in agreement over the man’s questionable behaviour, with some calling out the man for acting like a “third world resident”. 

 

