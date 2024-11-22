'Everyone can give' during Great Singapore Give

The National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre has launched the Great Singapore Give, a nationwide giving campaign that is taking place from now till Feb 28, 2025.

Taglined "everyone can give", the campaign aims to inspire Singaporeans to give everywhere and every day, whether through their time, talent, treasure, ties or testimony using the giving.sg platform.

At the heart of the Great Singapore Give is SG Cares Giving Week, from Dec 1 to 7. It brings together more than 200 partners to create diverse giving opportunities for all Singaporeans.

Examples of these opportunities include the "give the gift of hope" campaign by Endowus, where its customers are encouraged to give back to 20 charities, and International Migrants Day on Dec 18 for which members of the public can help pack goodie bags and distribute them at recreation centres.

To take part in the events, members of the public can register through giving.sg

“This year’s Great Singapore Give campaign celebrates the belief that each of us has the power to give, everywhere and every day," said NVPC CEO Tony Soh.

"The strong support for this campaign — with over 200 partners and activations — reflects our Singapore spirit of lifting one another up and sets a meaningful tone as we approach the SG60 celebration in 2025.”