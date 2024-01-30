Mayiduo buys Rolex watches for his workers

Comedian-singer Kelvin Tan, popularly known by his online ah beng persona Mayiduo, is also an interior design entrepreneur.

The 31-year-old co-founder of SG Interior KJ in 2020 and the company has since grown to have more than 30 designers. It was named one of the Top 50 interior design firms by the Singapore Prestige 100 Awards 2023/2024.

On Jan 29, Tan shared a video on Instagram, of himself and his employees buying Rolex watches. He wrote: "If you are a boss who keeps all the profits for yourself, you will never go far. Take care your team and your team will automatically take care of your business."

Although he admitted that the total cost of $150,000 for the seven Rolex watches was no small amount for an SME like SG Interior KJ, Tan said the company believes in "rewarding and sharing the profits with our people as a recognition of their hard work and contribution".

Tan also announced in his Instagram post that the company is expanding and invited interested applicants to slide him a DM.

"Every year, we buy a Rolex watch for those who hit their target, as a memento for their hard work. I feel that profits must be shared, it doesn't make sense for the boss to take all the profits," he explained.

Do you agree?