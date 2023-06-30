 Men wash 'armpits and butts' at water fountain outside National Stadium, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Men wash 'armpits and butts' at water fountain outside National Stadium

Men wash 'armpits and butts' at water fountain outside National Stadium
PHOTOS: STOMP
Farah Daley
Jun 30, 2023 04:20 pm

It's common to see young children splashing about at public fountains at locations like outside the National Stadium.

However, one man was disgusted to see grown men using the water at the fountain to wash themselves.

Stomper Avan shared a video he took at Stadium Riverside Walk on Thursday (June 30).

"A bunch of men were washing their bodies, including their armpits and butts at the public fountain," he said.

The men were also seen washing their faces and hair in the water.

This is not the first time people have been put off by the behaviour of others in public places.

Taylor Swift is completing the United States leg of her record-breaking tour, which kicked off in March 2023.
Singapore

Klook to offer packages for Taylor Swift concerts

Related Stories

S’pore economy gets boost from shows by stars like Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Jacky Cheung

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing issues challenge to Taylor Swift fans

Frustration for S’pore football fans: Only 5,000 allowed for friendlies, no live broadcast

In February, a visitor was irked to see women washing their hair and enjoying a sauna at Sembawang Hot Spring Park despite signs telling visitors not to soak their bodies in the footbath pool.

Another man was seen washing his leg, while wearing slippers, in a sink at Tiong Bahru Food Centre.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore National Stadiumbodiesarmpitswater

Farah Daley

fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley