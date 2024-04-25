Jay Chou to perform at National Stadium in October

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou performing at the National Stadium in December 2022. He will hold three concerts from Oct 11 to 13 at the National Stadium.

Taiwanese music superstar Jay Chou will be back in Singapore later in 2024.

He is slated to play three concerts from Oct 11 to 13 at the National Stadium. This was announced by JVR Music, his record label and artist management agency, in a post on Weibo and Facebook on April 24. Information on ticket prices has not been released.

This will make him the first Asian singer to perform three consecutive shows at Singapore’s largest concert venue.

The 45-year-old was last here to perform two nights at the same venue in December 2022, as part of the second leg of his Carnival World Tour. The first leg of that tour was staged at the National Stadium in 2020, and so were the two legs of his The Invincible World Tour in 2018 and 2016, and the second leg of his Opus World Tour in 2014.

According to the post, Chou’s upcoming Singapore gigs are part of the Carnival World Tour, which means it will be the third time this tour stops in the Republic.

The tour will also travel to Chinese cities Fuzhou (May 16 to 19), Changsha (May 30 to June 2), Shenzhen (Sept 12 to 15), Nanjing (Sept 26 to 29) as well as Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (Oct 26). It has made stops in London, Sydney, Paris and Melbourne.

Chou’s previous Singapore shows from this tour featured a delightful troupe of clowns and harlequins, magic tricks and a set list including songs such as East Wind Breaks (2003), Far Away (2006), Rice Field (2008) and Rainbow (2007).

On the first night of his 2022 concert here, fans complained that some light sticks given out did not work. In response, the show’s organiser G.H.Y Culture & Media explained there were repeated rehearsals involving the light sticks, but the batteries in some of them failed. G.H.Y said it did its best to rectify the situation in time for the second show.

Criticism was also lobbied at the sound system, and some audience members voiced on social media that Chou did not perform and sing well.

In December 2023, the Mandopop idol entered into a strategic partnership with Universal Music Greater China, a division of Universal Music Group. The agreement secured global distribution rights for his extensive music catalogue and future projects, and supports rising talent from JVR Music.