Metis shuts another pre-school abruptly, barred from applying for new licences

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will be taking action against a pre-school in Tampines that told parents it was shutting down one day before its closure.

This is the second time in three months the pre-school has abruptly shut a centre.

On July 1 at around 6pm, parents whose children attended Metis Little Campus in Tampines received a letter from the school saying that it would have to close with immediate effect on July 2.

In the letter seen by The Straits Times, Metis’ managing director Jacqueline Lau said the school bank account was frozen and she would be filing for bankruptcy.

Photos taken on July 3 of Metis Little Campus, located within The Tapestry condo, showed its doors locked and the lights off.

On July 4, an ECDA spokesman told ST it was aware of Metis Little Campus’ sudden cessation of operations as the centre operator was filing for bankruptcy and insolvency for the entity.

The spokesman said Metis notified parents and ECDA on July 1 that the pre-school would cease operations on July 2.

ECDA said pre-schools are required to provide six months’ notice to parents and ECDA before ceasing operations to allow parents sufficient notice to make alternative arrangements for the children.

The ECDA spokesman said: “The pre-school’s sudden cessation is a breach of ECDA’s requirements, and this is the centre operator’s second pre-school to cease operations on short notice.

“As such, ECDA will take firm action and bar the operator from applying for any new Early Childhood Development Centre licences in the future.”

The Tampines closure comes less than three months after the sudden closure of its Redhill outlet.

ST reported in April that Metis Preschool suddenly ceased operations at its premises at One@Redhill Centre on April 8, after informing parents in March.

ECDA had earlier told ST the closure of the Redhill outlet was due to the landlord repossessing the premises, following the school’s rental arrears.

All 19 children there had secured places in other pre-schools.

But some parents whose children attended the Tampines outlet have been left in limbo.

One parent, who enrolled his son in Metis late last year and wanted to be known only as Mr K, said: “Thankfully, we have help at home.

“So, we did not have to scramble to find childcare arrangements. But this was a sudden disruption to my child’s learning and routine.”

Mr K, who is in his 30s, added: “We are, however, still struggling to decide on the best alternative arrangement, and we have to make significant changes to our schedules to send our child to a new pre-school that is further away.”

He said that nothing was out of the ordinary before July 1, adding that the teachers had just informed parents on the meal plan for the second half of 2024.

Another parent, Sarah (not her real name), who enrolled her two children who are below six years old at Metis in January, told ST she was shocked by the closure.

“It was very disruptive, as I had to take time off work to settle the kids and source for new childcare. My husband and I are working full-time with no helper or other help, so we had to move things around.”

She plans to enrol her children into another childcare centre, which is about a 30-minute drive away.

The ECDA spokesman said the agency has contacted all affected parents to assist with alternative pre-school placements.

Parents who require further assistance can approach ECDA at contact@ecda.gov.sg