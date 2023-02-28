 Minibus driver helping with investigations into Tampines accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Minibus driver helping with investigations into Tampines accident
Videos of the aftermath of the accident showed a motorcycle on the ground between a car and a minibus.PHOTO: LECRAM/SG ROAD CHAT ON TELEGRAM
Yong Li Xuan
Feb 28, 2023 10:11 pm

A minibus driver is assisting with police investigations after two people were injured in an accident involving a minibus, a motorcycle and a car in Tampines on Tuesday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Tampines Avenue 11 at about 4.05pm.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident, which were circulating in online chat groups, show the motorcycle on the ground, in between the car and the minibus.

The front of the red Mazda seems to be crushed in the videos, and the right side of the minibus has been damaged as well.

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist and a 47-year-old female car passenger were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by SCDF.

The police said a 68-year-old male minibus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations into the accident.

The Straits Times has contacted private bus operator Bedok Transport for more information.

