Bus services affected by road closures for NYE countdown
Road closures for New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations across the island will affect the routes of 19 SBS Transit bus services.
The operator advises that people plan their travel in advance, as several bus stops will be skipped to accommodate the festivities.
Due to the Boon Lay Countdown 2025 event, service 99 will bypass four pairs of bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road from 11.50pm on Dec 31 to 12.20am on Jan 1.
The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 will result in disruptions to 15 bus services: 10, 14, 16, 56, 57, 70/70M, 100, 107, 111, 130, 131, 133, 195, 196, and 400.
These buses will skip stops along Bayfront Avenue and Beach Road and in the Civic District vicinity from 6pm on Dec 31 until the end of bus operations.
The Marine Parade @ 50 Finale will also see temporary diversions to five bus services: 13, 16, 134, 150 and 196.
The services will not serve nine stops along Marine Crescent, Marine Parade Road, Marine Terrace and Telok Kurau Road between 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve and 12.15am on New Year’s Day.
SBS Transit has advised people to stay updated on these temporary changes by checking its website or mobile app for real-time information.
