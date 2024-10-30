Mixed-use complex to be built above Hougang MRT station

The site for the commercial and residential mixed-use development, which will have direct access to Hougang station on the North East and Cross Island lines.

A commercial and residential development with a bus interchange is being planned for a large vacant site above Hougang MRT station, while sites for new homes are being prepared across Singapore in areas such as Mount Pleasant, Newton and Lakeside.

The Hougang development will support demand for homes in the area, and allow residents to benefit from the upcoming transport node and new commercial amenities, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a note accompanying a proposed amendment to the agency’s Master Plan 2019 that was published on Oct 28.

As part of the amendment, an about 4.7ha site – equivalent in size to about 6½ football fields – was created for the mixed-use development, and given a gross plot ratio of 2.5, which could yield up to 117,500 sq m in gross floor area if the site is used for a single development, subject to the authorities’ approval.

The site is made up of an about 4ha vacant area that is bound by Hougang Central and Hougang Avenue 10 and is currently zoned for commercial and residential use with a gross plot ratio of 3.0, as well as a reserve site that houses the HDB Hougang Branch office building, next to Hougang Mall.

The 4.7ha site sits directly above Exit B of Hougang station on the North East Line, and will also be connected to the Cross Island Line when the interchange station is ready in 2030.

The URA masterplan – a statutory document – guides development in Singapore for the next 10 to 15 years.

The 4.7ha site is one of three large plots of land near Hougang MRT station that are zoned for new homes, but all three plots have yet to be developed for residential use.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property search portal Mogul.sg, said that the roughly 3ha plot that is south of the newly announced mixed-use development site has a gross plot ratio of 3.0, and can yield about 750 to 800 Housing Board flats or about 1,000 condominium units.

The site is currently partially occupied by Hougang Central Bus Interchange.

Mr Mak added that the third plot of land zoned for homes is located further south of the interchange – it is about 4ha large and has a gross plot ratio of 3.5, can hold about 1,200 flats, or more than 1,550 condo units.

He anticipates high demand for housing built at these three sites in Hougang, given their proximity to a future transport interchange.

Noting that the Cross Island Line is still being built, Mr Mak said he expects that the authorities are likely to release the mixed-use site for sale or development only after rail construction works are done, which will also increase the value of the land.

On Oct 28, URA also published a proposed amendment to its masterplan for the upcoming Mount Pleasant estate, which the HDB previously said will have about 5,000 homes across six Build-To-Order (BTO) projects. The first of these projects will be launched in 2025.

Two new housing plots were carved out in the proposed amendment, which also confirmed the road alignment in the future estate, and also put forth for conservation six buildings that were part of the Old Police Academy.

Property analysts said the one of the two new housing plots, which has an area of about 2.7ha and a gross plot ratio of 3.2, can yield about 900 to 1,000 flats, or about 1,300 condominium units.

Future residents of this plot are likely to have direct access to the upcoming Mount Pleasant MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, with the station set to open in tandem with surrounding developments in the estate.

The other housing plot, which is about 3.2ha and has a gross plot ratio of 4.9, is next to Thomson Road. It can hold between 1,200 to 1,400 flats, or up to 1,800 private apartments, said analysts.

Both Mr Mak and Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm OrangeTee Group, said the two plots are sizeable enough to hold one BTO project each.

Mr Mak added that future flats at these plots could be classified as Plus flats due to their proximity to an MRT station and Toa Payoh town.

URA said Mount Pleasant’s future residents will also be served by amenities such as shops and childcare facilities within the estate.

Referencing the six buildings that have been put up for conservation, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Oct 28 that they will be adapted for contemporary uses, with one to be used as a new neighbourhood police post.

Dr Faishal did not specify which of the six retained buildings this would be.