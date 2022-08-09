More than 1,000 residents turn up to celebrate National Day in Ang Mo Kio

More than 1,000 residents of Ang Mo Kio GRC gathered on Tuesday morning (Aug 9) to celebrate Singapore's 57th birthday in the constituency's first National Day Observance Ceremony in two years.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the event at Teck Ghee Community Club which included dance performances and a sing-along session of beloved National Day tunes.

Dressed in hues of red and white, the crowd's excitement was palpable with residents holding balloons and waving Singapore flags.

One resident, Ms Doris Yen, 54, teared up as she sang the National Day anthem and recited the pledge.

She said: "I got really emotional when everyone sang the anthem together. I felt a deep sense of belonging and closeness with my fellow Singaporeans.

"It has been so long since we've been able to come out of our homes and celebrate National Day, so it is very exciting."

There were dance performances by pupils of Teck Ghee Primary School and Ang Mo Kio Primary School and pre-schoolers from a PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centre.

Arts and crafts booths for children, where they learnt how to paint miniature Merlion statues and make coasters, were also bustling with activity.

Ms Roslinah Mekmek, a 44-year-old food delivery rider, was enjoying the festivities with her son, Shahbirin Shaqil Sophian, nine.

The duo woke up at 6am to take part in the activities which began with a collective workout at 8am.

"I was excited for the performances and to see PM Lee. Most of all, we wanted to soak in the National Day spirit," she said.

Shahbirin Shaqil said his wish for Singapore's birthday is that there will be "no war for the next 100 years".

Another resident, Mr Raja Nagavelu, 37, said it was the first time his family attended a National Day event.

"We are all excited to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere and enjoy the good weather. My kids, especially, couldn't wait to come and take part in the sing-along session and crafts activities," he said.

Mr Raja was at the community club with his wife, Ms Gowri Shanmuga, and two children aged five and seven.

National Day festivities were also in full swing elsewhere in Singapore.

In Punggol, a carnival was set up, with bouncy castles, magic shows and games such as Giant Jenga. The celebration was spiced up by stalls offering old-school snacks such as kacang puteh and gem biscuits.