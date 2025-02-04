Singaporean's bag stolen over toilet partition in KL mall

The man who allegedly stole over RM 2,500 from Singaporean Mohd (left). It is believed the thief stood on the metal plate in his own cubicle to gain height and reach over the partition (right).

A Singaporean lost RM2,500 ($763) after his bag was allegedly stolen over a toilet partition at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The incident happened on Jan 31 at Suria KLCC, a popular tourist destination.

Mr Mohd told Mothership that he was with his family when he needed to use the toilet.

As there were no hooks in the stall, he placed his bag on a metal shelf in the cubicle.

Someone in the adjacent cubicle apparently reached over the partition and took Mr Mohd's bag.

CCTV footage showed a man with facial hair, dressed in a blue top and black trousers, carrying a sling bag.

Mr Mohd said the mall security identified the suspect as a "repeat offender".

The CCTV footage showed the masked suspect heading towards the train station while looking through the stolen bag.

"He must have known I had RM2,500 in the bag," said Mr Mohd, adding that he shared his experience to warn other Singaporeans visiting Kuala Lumpur to be vigilant and watch out for suspicious individuals.

"We visit KL often, but this was the first time encountering such an incident."

Mr Mohd filed a report at the local police station.