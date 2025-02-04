Netizens push back against call to avoid online vigilantism in bullying cases

Speaking in Parliament on Feb 4, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing emphasised that schools and authorities should handle bullying and disciplinary matters professionally, without interference from parents or the public.

A 12-year-old student from a secondary school at Woodlands was injured in an altercation on Jan 7, after his classmate struck him on the head with a plastic water bottle. The student suffered a cut and was taken to the hospital.

Separately, a Facebook post on Jan 8 alleged that a 15-year-old girl from Admiralty Secondary School had died by suicide in 2023 after experiencing bullying and depression.

In response to the two incidents, which were raised by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa in Parliament on Feb 4, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing emphasised that schools and authorities should handle such matters professionally, without undue interference from parents or the public.

“An altercation happened between two new Secondary 1 students during the transition between periods,” he said.

“The form teacher intervened immediately on witnessing the scene and separated the students. The injured student received first aid, and an ambulance was called.”

He confirmed that the perpetrator had been suspended and would face further disciplinary action, while the school would facilitate reconciliation between both students.

Addressing the suicide case, Mr Chan expressed condolences and highlighted the complexities of such tragedies.

He stressed that the school had “gone above and beyond in supporting this student,” including counseling and mediation efforts.

“The one-sided allegations lobbed at Admiralty Secondary do not reflect the full picture,” he said. “They do not do justice to the efforts that the school had made to help the student and her family in her time of need.”

Mr Chan’s remarks sparked a heated debate among netizens in online forums, with one saying: “Utterly disappointed… in Mr Chan Chun Sing’s reply. He’s only two years older than me and lived through the same Singapore as I did and he came up with such a weak reply.

“I support our Government but I can’t agree with some of their perspectives at times.”

Some netizens pushed back against Mr Chan’s remarks, arguing that the root issue lies in how bullying is handled.

“There wouldn’t be vigilantism if bullying were addressed in the first place,” one wrote.

Another netizen echoed the sentiment: “Instead of condemning vigilantism, Mr Chan should declare the actions to be taken when bullying occurs.”

Others defended the victim’s family, with one commenting: “It’s parents’ instinct to protect their children.”

Meanwhile, a netizen suggested a different approach, calling for a dedicated task force to tackle the issue.

“We can have a whistleblower hotline in each sector, managed independently by education professionals. So that when there’s a case, it can be liaised with by the school, student and mediator.”

Mr Chan in his reply in Parliament warned against online vigilantism and misinformation, stating that public outrage can complicate efforts to support affected students.

“He who shouts the loudest and fastest may not be the most innocent nor most accurate,” he cautioned.

He urged parents and the public to trust educators in handling such matters responsibly.

“We are our children’s role models – if we act like bullies, online or offline, they will too,” he said.