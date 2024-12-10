More pay for part-time security officers

The Government has accepted the recommendations by the Security Tripartite Cluster (STC) in the its report on the Security Progressive Wage Model (PWM), according to the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on Dec 10.

This will lead to the introduction of a three-year schedule of sustained wage increases for security officers employed by security agencies on part-time and ad hoc work arrangements from Jan 1, 2026, to Dec 31, 2028.

Affected security officers are those licensed under the Private Security Industry Act (2007) and part-time employees clock less than 35 hours of work per week.

The Security PWM since Jan 1 this year has provided a wage ladder for security officers employed by security agencies who are not working full-time.

The updated part-time hourly rates are:

STC will conduct a further review of the Security PWM in 2025.

For more information, refer to the reports issued by STC.

Security officers with enquiries may contact the Union of Security Employees at 6291 5145 (for union members) or NTUC’s U Care Centre at 1800-2255-796.