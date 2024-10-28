Singaporean Daryl Ng wins international male pageant

Mister Cosmopolitan winner Daryl Ng impressed the judges and audience with his charisma and poise.

Mr Daryl Ng won the Mister Cosmopolitan pageant held in Korat, Thailand, on Oct 26.

According to a press statement by talent agency Beam Artistes, this marks the first time a Singaporean has won an international male pageant. Major pageants include Manhunt International, Mister World and Mister International.

Previously, according to Wikipedia, Lebanon’s Ali Hammoud resigned as the winner of Mr International in 2012, with the first runner-up, Singapore’s Ron Teh, then assuming the title.

Beam Artistes said Mr Ng impressed the judges and audience with his charisma and poise, and a strong commitment to promoting mental health awareness among young people.

“I am incredibly honoured and grateful to have represented Singapore on this international stage,” he said in the press statement.

“This win is not just mine. It belongs to everyone who supported me along the way. I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams and advocate for mental health issues that affect so many of us today.”

Brazil’s Patryky Henrique was the first runner-up while Indonesia’s Denny Howman was the second runner-up.

The 2024 edition also featured contestants from countries such as Malaysia, South Korea, Italy, Australia and South Africa.

According to its website, Mister Cosmopolitan is based in Kuala Lumpur. Candidates must be 18 to 35 years old, with a minimum height of 1.75m. The contest is open to all: single, married, single fathers and divorcees.

The United States’ Blake Johnston was the winner of the inaugural Mister Cosmopolitan 2023 held in Kuala Lumpur in October that year. Singapore’s Abdul Rahim was the first runner-up, while the Philippines’ Ivan Ignacio was the second runner-up.