Unexpected twists at Mr World Singapore 2024 coronation

Mr Samuel Seow with Mr World Singapore 2024 Isaac Yip and Mr World Singapore (Senior) 2024 Terence Tea. Contestant Daryl Ng surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal in the middle of his performance.

It was a night of surprises at Mr World Singapore 2024’s coronation night on Aug 15.

The night's theme was #reachinghigher, a message personal to the founder of Beam Artistes Samuel Seow.

After a very public trial for attacking his niece and another woman, the disbarred lawyer has found the courage to push ahead with his ambitions and dreams for his company.

"I took it very hard at the time and even today, I feel it was a very harsh punishment for six minutes of rage on my part," he said.

"However, if God wants to charter a new course for my life, then maybe I should stop lamenting and start looking at what new opportunities there are.”

Mr Seow told TNP there are fewer restrictions on him now that he is no longer a lawyer.

He hopes to work more in the media and acted in a short TikTok video with content creator Titus Low, adding that the clip has since garnered over 300,000 views.

"I'm doing pageants on a bigger level now, being the biggest owner of male pageants in Singapore and Malaysia," he said.

Mr Seow invited me to be on the panel and judge the contestants on casual wear, formal wear, swimwear and x-factor. I was also tasked with asking a couple of the participants questions for the Q&A segment.

TNP journalist Farah Daley during the Q&A segment. PHOTO: BEAM ARTISTES

The pageant, held at Rave Singapore, was a lively affair with enthusiastic supporters cheering on the contestants.

There was even a surprise proposal contestant Daryl Ng who went down on bended knee to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

There were tears — from him — but she said yes.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for, the awarding of eight prestigious titles, including the highlights of the night.

Mr World Singapore 2024 went to personal trainer and student Isaac Yip, 23.

He told TNP that he did not expect to win but was happy for the opportunity.

When asked what he is going to do now that he’s won the title, he said: “I’m going focus on school! I’ve got to get my grades up, my grades are bad right now!”

He added that he will then return to win more titles for Mr Seow.

Some were shocked when Accrelist executive chairman and managing director Terence Tea, 56, snagged the title of Mr World Singapore (Senior) 2024 despite being the oldest in the competition.

“At my age, I didn’t expect to come this far,” he said. “However, I have a slight advantage because I'm the oldest, so some people gave me some credit for that.”

On the winners, Mr Seow said: “To be honest, I’m a bit shocked but they are good winners and good-looking people. Terence, especially, has achieved great things in his life.”

He added that he will continue to make it his mission to get Singaporeans to support their own at pageants such as this.