Singapore

Motorcyclist and PAB rider taken to hospital after accident in Sengkang

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Anchorvale Link towards Anchorvale Street in Sengkang at 12.15pm on Saturday. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Thian Wen Li
Nov 13, 2023 08:23 pm

A 36-year-old motorcyclist and a 43-year-old power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided on Saturday, said the police.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Anchorvale Link towards Anchorvale Street in Sengkang at 12.15pm on Saturday.

Both riders were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, the PAB rider is seen riding with a black food delivery bag and wearing a helmet while making a turn in a yellow box, before colliding with an incoming motorcyclist wearing a Grab uniform and delivery gear.

The PAB rider’s helmet was flung off his head before he hit the ground. He was seen getting up after the accident. The motorcyclist skidded out of the video’s frame.

According to Chinese news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the men could both be food delivery riders.

Singapore

She acts as daughter to seniors living alone in rental flats

The video has attracted over 91,000 views and over 1,100 reactions since it was posted on Sunday morning.

The police said investigations are ongoing and both riders were conscious when taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times has contacted Grab for comment.

