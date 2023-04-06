Motorcyclist dies in Tuas after running over piece of metal

A motorcyclist died while travelling along the Tuas Second Link on Wednesday (April 5) after losing control of his bike when he apparently ran over a piece of metal on the road.

The accident, which involved a Johor-registered motorbike, reportedly took place at about 10.15pm.

Pictures of the incident in a Facebook post show a number of motorcyclists gathered at the scene, surrounding the victim’s body.

In an effort to contact the rider’s family, Sin Mah Bike Towing, a motorcycle towing company, took to Facebook with photos and details of the accident.

Witnesses claimed that the rider had run over a piece of metal on the road, which led to the fatal accident.

How the object came to be on the road is unclear, but some suggested it could have fallen from a lorry or container truck.

The towing company provided an update on Thursday morning, saying they have managed to get in touch with the rider’s family.