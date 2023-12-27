 Motorcyclist e-brakes and slams into lorry in Clementi , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Motorcyclist e-brakes and slams into lorry in Clementi

The video shows the motorcyclist slamming into the side of a lorry that had stopped. SCREENGRAB: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Dec 27, 2023 03:07 pm

The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time at a traffic junction in Clementi and had hit the emergency brakes.

He slid across two lanes into oncoming traffic, hit a fence and slammed into the side of a lorry.

Dashcam footage of the dramatic accident, which happened at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 at 7.55am on Dec 18, was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The video shows a motorcycle travelling towards the junction when the traffic light turns green in favour of those turning right in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist is seen near the stop line, but unable to brake completely in time, swerves right into oncoming traffic on the opposite side.

He hits a fence, but he and his bike continue to slide.

He then slams into the side of a lorry that had stopped because it had hit his motorcycle.

The video ends with the motorcyclist lying on the ground.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the traffic accident, but its assistance was not required.

