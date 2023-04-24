Motorcyclist injured after collision with van near NTU

The police were alerted to the accident at Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent at around 4pm on April 23.

A 24-year-old was injured in an accident involving his motorcycle and a van near the Pioneer North entrance to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent at about 4pm.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 28-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations, police said.

Dashcam footage from the vehicle travelling behind the motorcycle was uploaded on social media on Sunday. The video shows the motorcyclist, who appears to be a Domino’s Pizza delivery rider, exiting NTU on Pioneer Road North when his motorbike collides with a van that is making a right turn towards the PIE.

Both vehicles did not seem to be travelling at high speed when they crashed.

Vehicles make discretionary right turns from Pioneer Road North to merge with traffic on the PIE. No red-amber-green (RAG) turning signals are installed at that junction.

The Straits Times previously reported about an accident on Jan 15 involving a car and a motorcyclist at the same traffic junction.

Several netizens on social media commented that this traffic junction is dangerous.

After two fatal accidents in 2018 involving discretionary right turns at other such traffic junctions, the authorities began installing RAG turning arrows at some junctions.

In a written parliamentary reply, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in August 2022 that the number of traffic accidents involving right turns has decreased by 40 per cent at junctions where RAG turning signals have been installed, based on a sample of traffic junctions with RAG arrows by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Straits Times has contacted LTA for more information.