 Motorcyclist injured after collision with van near NTU , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Motorcyclist injured after collision with van near NTU

The police were alerted to the accident at Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent at around 4pm on April 23.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/YOUTUBE
Yong Li Xuan
Apr 24, 2023 10:22 pm

A 24-year-old was injured in an accident involving his motorcycle and a van near the Pioneer North entrance to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent at about 4pm.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 28-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations, police said.

Dashcam footage from the vehicle travelling behind the motorcycle was uploaded on social media on Sunday. The video shows the motorcyclist, who appears to be a Domino’s Pizza delivery rider, exiting NTU on Pioneer Road North when his motorbike collides with a van that is making a right turn towards the PIE.

Both vehicles did not seem to be travelling at high speed when they crashed.

The motorcyclist was making a right turn towards PIE and collided with a car driving straight on Pioneer Road North, exiting NTU.
2 on motorcycle injured after collision with car near NTU

Vehicles make discretionary right turns from Pioneer Road North to merge with traffic on the PIE. No red-amber-green (RAG) turning signals are installed at that junction.

The Straits Times previously reported about an accident on Jan 15 involving a car and a motorcyclist at the same traffic junction.

Several netizens on social media commented that this traffic junction is dangerous.

After two fatal accidents in 2018 involving discretionary right turns at other such traffic junctions, the authorities began installing RAG turning arrows at some junctions.

In a written parliamentary reply, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in August 2022 that the number of traffic accidents involving right turns has decreased by 40 per cent at junctions where RAG turning signals have been installed, based on a sample of traffic junctions with RAG arrows by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Straits Times has contacted LTA for more information.

 
23apr2023 1600hrs Pioneer Rd North (under PIE flyover) nissian nv200 hit Domino's Pizza Singapore delivery bike at the discretionary right turn junction

23apr2023 1600hrs Pioneer Rd North (under PIE flyover) nissian nv200 hit Domino's Pizza Singapore delivery bike at the discretionary right turn junction quoted Posting to help in their insurance claims. Van driver seems to not have been using his eyes while turning right, and motosikal rider wasn't speeding and did try to brake to avoid collision. It is not nice to be hit by 1.5 tonnes of van. Use your eyes when driving ,my dudes. Don't strengthen the case for discretionary right turns to be removed. And hope rider can have a speedy recovery.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Sunday, April 23, 2023
