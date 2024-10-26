Motorists waiting for VEP tags can collect them in Toa Payoh

Motorists can make an appointment with the firm, City-link Express, before collecting their tags from the office in Toa Payoh.

Motorists who have spent weeks waiting for the delivery of their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) do not have to fret – the Malaysian firm in charge of delivering these tags to Singapore addresses has allowed motorists here to collect them in person.

They can do so by making an appointment with the firm, City-link Express, before collecting the tag from the office in Toa Payoh.

From Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia are required to have VEP tags.

Motorists can apply for one from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) website. When they do so, they can select either to collect it in person (at VEP offices in Woodlands and in Johor Bahru) or to have it delivered to them.

But motorists who select the delivery option have complained that the tags take weeks to get delivered.

City-link Express’ account manager Juliana Sahul Hamid said the firm has received an “overwhelming volume of VEP tags”, which it processes and delivers in batches.

“While we strive to deliver within two weeks upon receiving the tags in Singapore, the high volume of daily tags received may result in delays,” she said.

She told The Straits Times that since September, the company has allowed motorists to collect their tags in person.

A motorist who selects the delivery option will be given a tracking number which shows the location status of his tag.

Once the tag has arrived in Singapore, he can e-mail City-link Express at customerservice@citylinkexpress.com.sg with his full name and address, including the tracking number, to make an appointment to collect it from the company.

After the e-mail is acknowledged, the motorist can collect his VEP from the office at 1004 Toa Payoh North at the appointed time.

When ST visited the City-link Express office on Oct 18, the company was turning away motorists who did not have an appointment.

One of them, Mr Ng Say Ban, had travelled from Telok Blangah to Toa Payoh hoping to collect his tag in person, but left disappointed.

The 68-year-old retiree was told that “walk-ins will not be entertained”, and to return after making an appointment via e-mail.

“I read on a forum somewhere that we could just turn up... it’s a real hassle,” said Mr Ng.