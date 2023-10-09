M'sia lorry driver seen 'transferring' diesel oil to other lorries in Taman Jurong

A Malaysia-registered lorry was spotted loading diesel into other lorries at Fourth Chin Bee Road in Taman Jurong recently, prompting suggestions that illegal diesel was being sold here.

The “oil transfer” was captured on video by an onlooker, who shared the footage to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

The clip, uploaded on Oct 5, shows a man hooking up a tube between the Malaysian lorry and another lorry.

The onlooker claimed that this was also done for two other lorries.

According to the post, the diesel was being sold at S$1.50 per litre, with a minimum of 40 litres per pump.

For comparison, diesel in Singapore currently costs around $2.72 per litre.

In March 2023, it was reported there were operators who sold illegal diesel to bus and truck drivers in Tampines and Pioneer.

The offenders were eventually issued fines for selling illegal fuel.