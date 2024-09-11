 2 PMDs, 3 bicycles impounded in Punggol, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
2 PMDs, 3 bicycles impounded in Punggol

A joint operation at various locations in Punggol on Sept 7.PHOTO: PUNGGOL NPC/FACEBOOK
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 11, 2024 01:44 pm

In a Facebook post shared on Sept 10, Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre revealed that two Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) and three bicycles had been impounded.

In the Sept 7 joint operation with the Land Transport Authority, officers patrolled various locations in Punggol to deter illegal activities including theft and the use of illegally-modified PMDs and Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs).

The Police conducted proactive checks on 33 persons.

Meanwhile, LTA officers identified several offences under the Active Mobility Act, such as riding non-compliant PMD on shared path and public local road, and riding bicycle without mandatory handbrakes on park connector. 

Two PMDs and three bicycles were impounded.

Anyone found to be using a non-LTA approved PMD can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

Those who modify an LTA-approved PMD to become non-compliant and it on a public path can be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed up to two years.

