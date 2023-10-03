 Multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

Multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen
Investigations into the fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Dr Ng Eng Hen are ongoing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 07:49 pm

Multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen have been reported, according to a post on his Instagram account.

A police report has been filed, added the post, which was shared by the minister’s administration.

There have been at least two other instances in 2023 about fake social media accounts involving public figures or organisations.

In September, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat warned his followers of fake social media accounts impersonating him.

In February, Mindef filed a police report over a fraudulent WhatsApp account offering jobs at SAF camps.

Dr Ng’s post urged the public to exercise caution when contacted by suspicious WhatsApp accounts and to report them through WhatsApp’s “Report” function.

Actor Tom Hanks shared on his Instagram about a fake dental ad that used an AI version of him.
Movies

Tom Hanks warns fans about an 'AI version of me'

Related Stories

74-year-old man loses $70k after downloading third-party app to buy roast duck

Police warn of new govt impersonation scam that allows fraudsters to access victims’ bank accounts

Retiree in Malaysia cheated of life savings in $1m lottery scam

Investigations into the fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Dr Ng are ongoing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ng Eng Hen (@ng_eng_hen)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCAMSINTERNET CRIMES AND SCAMSng eng hen