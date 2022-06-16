Mum gives up and little Le Le stays on his tree

What, play time’s over?! No way. I’m not coming.

Panda cub Le Le at Singapore’s River Wonders attraction has his favourite perch on a tree.

And when his mum Jia Jia, wants to take him into their den, he doesn’t want to go.

On Thursday (June 16) Mandai Wildlife Reserve put up on Facebook an adorable video of the two tussling on the tree.

Jia Jia finally gives up and goes into the den.

The post asks: “Can any moms relate?”

There must be quite a few who’ll sigh and say they know exactly what Jia Jia feels.

Watch the video here.