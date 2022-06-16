 Mum gives up and little Le Le stays on his tree, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Mum gives up and little Le Le stays on his tree

Mum gives up and little Le Le stays on his tree
SCREENGRAB: MANDAI WILDLIFE RESERVE / FACEBOOK
Jun 16, 2022 05:01 pm

What, play time’s over?! No way. I’m not coming.

Panda cub Le Le at Singapore’s River Wonders attraction has his favourite perch on a tree.

And when his mum Jia Jia, wants to take him into their den, he doesn’t want to go.

On Thursday (June 16) Mandai Wildlife Reserve put up on Facebook an adorable video of the two tussling on the tree.

Jia Jia finally gives up and goes into the den.

The post asks: “Can any moms relate?”

Jia Jia keeping a close eye on Le Le as he explores the new territory outside his nursery, on March 3, 2022.
Singapore

Le Le joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

Related Stories

Caring for pandas helps keeper on her own parenting journey

Giant panda cub turns 100 days old, expected to join public exhibit soon

Will their efforts bear fruit? River Safari hopeful of giant panda pregnancy

There must be quite a few who’ll sigh and say they know exactly what Jia Jia feels.

Watch the video here.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Zoopanda