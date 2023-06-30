 Muslims celebrate first mask-free Hari Raya Haji in three years, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Muslims celebrate first mask-free Hari Raya Haji in three years

Congregants gathering at Masjid Al-Mukminin (pictured) and other mosques on Thursday morning for Aidiladha prayers were not required to wear a mask.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
President Halimah Yacob hugging a congregant at Masjid Al-Mukminin on June 29.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam greeting Muslim congregants at the Ahmad Ibrahim Mosque on June 29.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli (centre) joining congregants for Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Kassim on June 29.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Joyce Teo Senior Health Correspondent
Jun 30, 2023 10:50 am

Muslims here marked the first Hari Raya Haji under Dorscon green in three years, after Singapore moved to the lowest level in the disease outbreak response system condition in February.

Unlike last year, congregants who gathered at the various mosques on Thursday morning for Aidiladha prayers were not required to wear a mask.

Two mosques, Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang and Masjid Al-Firdaus in Choa Chu Kang, were allowed to carry out the sacrificial korban live.

The ritual, which involves the slaughtering of livestock and distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy, was stopped here during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it is mostly done in Australia, with the meat flown here.  

President Halimah Yacob and her husband joined congregants at Masjid Al-Mukminin in Jurong East, while Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli was at Masjid Kassim in Changi. In a Facebook post, Mr Masagos thanked the Muslim community for supporting the overseas korban service, which started in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who visited Masjid Darul Makmur’s temporary prayer hall in Yishun Ring Road, told reporters that more than 2,000 congregants attended prayer sessions there. 

More than 1.8 million worshippers from around the world had to brave intense heat over the past few days.
The mosque is currently undergoing upgrading work, and on Facebook, he commended grassroots leaders and volunteers for their hard work in setting up the temporary space by May 12, in under a month.

I was at Masjid Al-Mukminin for Aidiladha prayers this morning. For Muslims, Aidiladha commemorates the faith of the...

Posted by Halimah Yacob on Wednesday, June 28, 2023
 

[Temporary Prayer Hall for Muslim residents] Committee members at Darul Makmur have told me that the space at the school building is well equipped, with good facilities for worshippers. All of this was done within a month. A suitable site located, GRLs coming into contribute part of the rental, agencies helping to assist, Mosque volunteers setting up the space.

Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Wednesday, June 28, 2023
 

Attended the second prayer session at Kassim Mosque this morning, and it was a lively atmosphere with many congregants...

Posted by Masagos Zulkifli on Wednesday, June 28, 2023
 

