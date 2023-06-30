Muslims celebrate first mask-free Hari Raya Haji in three years

Congregants gathering at Masjid Al-Mukminin (pictured) and other mosques on Thursday morning for Aidiladha prayers were not required to wear a mask.

Muslims here marked the first Hari Raya Haji under Dorscon green in three years, after Singapore moved to the lowest level in the disease outbreak response system condition in February.

Unlike last year, congregants who gathered at the various mosques on Thursday morning for Aidiladha prayers were not required to wear a mask.

Two mosques, Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang and Masjid Al-Firdaus in Choa Chu Kang, were allowed to carry out the sacrificial korban live.

The ritual, which involves the slaughtering of livestock and distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy, was stopped here during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it is mostly done in Australia, with the meat flown here.

President Halimah Yacob and her husband joined congregants at Masjid Al-Mukminin in Jurong East, while Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli was at Masjid Kassim in Changi. In a Facebook post, Mr Masagos thanked the Muslim community for supporting the overseas korban service, which started in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who visited Masjid Darul Makmur’s temporary prayer hall in Yishun Ring Road, told reporters that more than 2,000 congregants attended prayer sessions there.

The mosque is currently undergoing upgrading work, and on Facebook, he commended grassroots leaders and volunteers for their hard work in setting up the temporary space by May 12, in under a month.

