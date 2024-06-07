Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Haji on June 17

The month of Zulhijjah - the 12th month of the Islamic calendar - will begin on June 8.

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Haji on June 17, said Singapore’s Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

In a statement on June 7, the country’s top Islamic leader said the month of Zulhijjah – the 12th month of the Islamic calendar – will begin on June 8. This came after the crescent moon for Zulhijjah appeared after sunset on June 7.

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eid Al-Adha or the Great Day of Sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah and marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The mufti called on Muslims in Singapore to welcome and enliven the month of Zulhijjah with goodness.

“Let us pray for the safety of Singapore pilgrims who are currently performing their haj,” he said.

“Let us also reflect on the meaning of sacrifice behind Aidiladha, and celebrate it with full compassion.”

Some 900 Muslim pilgrims from Singapore will perform the haj in Mecca in 2024.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) had informed these individuals of their slots from Nov 29, 2023, after Saudi Arabia introduced an early-notice system for the first time.

Since 2018, Singapore has been allocated 900 slots for haj pilgrims annually.

But in 2020 and 2021, Muis did not send any pilgrims for haj due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The haj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so are expected to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their lifetime.