Nails Mama outlets shut down, customers left with unused packages

Nail salon Nails Mama has shut down both its outlets at Kovan Heartland Mall and Block 152 Serangoon North Avenue 1, leaving customers with unused packages worth hundreds of dollars.

Stomper Diana said: "I bought a nails package from Nails Mama and still have $342.20 outstanding."

She told Stomp: "The last time I visited them was in January. Since March, I have been having trouble getting a slot to do my nails. This rarely happens in the last few years when I patronised them.

"On Aug 4, Nails Mama sent me a WhatsApp message to inform me that they will not be continuing their lease at Heartland Mall and the last day of operation will be Aug 28.

"However, we can use our outstanding credits at another outlet in Serangoon North Ave 1.

"I have tried replying to their WhatsApp message, calling their shop, calling their mobile numbers for both outlets, Facebook Messenger and even Instagram to fix an appointment to use my credits, but never once did they respond or pick up the calls.

"A few days after I messaged them on FB, they closed down their page. I started to get worried and am suspicious that they might have closed their business totally.

"A friend who also patronises them was at Kovan Heartland mall on Aug 19 and informed me that Nails Mama was totally closed.

"I decided to Google online to see if there were any comments or complaints from Nails Mama customers. I found many of their customers stranded in the same situation and they have left reviews on Nails Mama's Google page."

One reviewer said: "Took packages from them but no called or even messaged regarding them ceasing their operations. I have a $300 package with them and they did this unethically. Tried calling them but no one answered."

Another wrote: "This is so horrible. Made an appointment with them on Aug 16. When I went there, the entire place was closed. Been trying to call the shop to reschedule an appointment to a later date but couldn’t get hold of them. I just went to the shop on Aug 9 and the staff just said it was due to (Nails Mama) not renewing the lease. I still have hundreds worth of credits."

Diana told Stomp that she went to the Serangoon North outlet on Saturday (Aug 20). "And indeed, it was totally shut."

The Stomper said: "I patronise the Kovan outlet and I know they have quite a fair bit of elderly customers too and they may not be aware of the closure and that their credits are no longer accessible."