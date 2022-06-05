NDP 2022 ticket applications open at noon on June 6; attendees must be fully vaccinated

You can apply to attend one of three shows - NDP previews on July 29 and 30 and the actual parade on Aug 9.

The public can apply for tickets to the National Day Parade (NDP) shows this year from noon on Monday (June 6).

Ticketed NDP shows, which will be held at the floating platform at Marina Bay, are back after two years of scaled down events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public can apply to attend one of three ticketed shows - the NDP previews on July 23 and 30 and the actual parade on Aug 9 - the organising committee announced on Sunday.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated or be certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines, said the organisers. Children 12 years or younger who are not vaccinated will be allowed to attend the parade.

Besides the parade shows, Singaporeans can also look forward to carnivals, exhibitions and fireworks at five locations in the heartland over the weekend on Aug 6 and 7. More information on these celebrations will be released shortly.

Applications to ballot for tickets to the parades at The Float can be made at this website till noon on June 20.

Each applicant can apply for either two, four or six tickets and is entitled to only one ballot chance. The tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis and each ticket will admit only one spectator, the committee added.

The tickets are not for sale, said the committee, adding that action will be taken against those who scalp the tickets.

NDP reopens to the public this year, with almost every seat at the Marina Bay floating platform expected to be filled.

The organising committee is targeting the upper bounds of the venue's capacity of 25,000 to 26,000.

National Education shows for Primary 5 pupils will also return.

"This year, we hope to capture the nation's journey as we emerge stronger from Covid-19," said Brigadier-General Goh Pei Ming, chairman of the organising committee and commander of the army's 3rd division, in an earlier statement.

"We hope Singaporeans will actively participate and come together to join in the celebrations, which will be safe, exciting and meaningful."

This year's NDP coincides with the 55th anniversary of national service and aims to encourage Singaporeans to "forge ahead as a united and strong people towards a better future", the organising committee said.