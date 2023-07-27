NDP preview attendees advised to arrive early amid road closures, security checks

Those attending NDP are advised to arrive early to allow ample time for security checks on people and belongings.

With large crowds expected to gather at the Padang for the second preview of the National Day Parade (NDP) on Saturday, the police have issued advisories on security and traffic arrangements.

In a media statement on Thursday, they urged those attending NDP to arrive early to allow ample time for security checks on people and belongings.

They should minimise the personal belongings they are taking into the venue to facilitate faster security clearance.

The police reminded attendees that they should not bring prohibited items such as toy guns that look like real guns, walking sticks with dagger, and any sharp items that can be used as a weapon. Any container with the capacity of 100ml and above containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks.

Canned drinks are also disallowed, but each ticket holder will receive a NDP Pack which includes sustenance items such as water and light snacks.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowds at areas in Marina Bay, such as the Esplanade Waterfront, One Fullerton Waterfront, Merlion Park, The Promontory and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront.

The public are advised to follow the instructions of the marshals and police officers on duty.

Those intending to visit Marina Bay can check out the Crowd@MarinaBay map on https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay to view real-time crowd levels and closure areas at the various fireworks viewing spots.

The map — which can be accessed via mobile devices and computers from 1.30pm to 10pm on Saturday — will also show available walking paths around Marina Bay to help the public navigate and avoid crowded areas.

Some entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will be closed to regulate crowd flow. In the event of overcrowding, trains may bypass affected stations like Bayfront MRT station to divert crowd away from these crowded areas.

Several roads and lanes will also be closed during certain periods. During the closures, only authorised vehicles, police and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

Auxiliary police officers and marshals from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Coleman Lane - between Coleman Street and lamp post 3F - will be converted to a two-way road from 1pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 8.00pm on Saturday.

Traffic delays are expected in Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Guillemard Road, Hill Street, Mountbatten Road, North Bridge Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Temasek Avenue, Temasek Boulevard and Victoria Street.

Motorists travelling to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are advised to use alternative routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes early and avoid these roads, and members of the public travelling in the area are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

After the parade ends, dispersal is likely to be slow as large crowds are expected around the Padang and in the Marina Bay vicinity. Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the directions of the SAF marshals and the Police.

The police advised the public to use Esplanade MRT station, Promenade MRT station, Downtown MRT station and Marina Bay MRT station instead of City Hall MRT station, Raffles Place MRT station and Bayfront MRT station, which are expected to be very crowded during dispersal.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the organiser at 1800-637-2023.

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 2am on Saturday to 2am on Sunday:

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between lamp post 5 and Esplanade Drive)

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive)

Connaught Drive

St Andrew’s Road

Supreme Court Lane

Parliament Place

Two left lanes of High Street (between lamp post 5 and North Bridge Road)

Coleman Street (between North Bridge Road and St Andrew’s Road)

Beach Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Slip road leading from Stamford Road into Beach Road

Two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

Two left lanes of the carriageway of Crawford Street in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 23 and Republic Avenue)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 90 and Republic Avenue)

Republic Avenue (between Crawford Street and Republic Boulevard)

Republic Avenue (between Nicoll Highway and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between Ophir Road and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 12F and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 8am to 11.59pm on Saturday:

Stamford Road (between Nicoll Highway and Beach Road)

Four left lanes of Stamford Road (between Beach Road and North Bridge Road)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Stamford Road

(between lamp post 6 and Bras Basah Road)

Two right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between lamp post 68/1F and Beach Road)

Four right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between Beach Road and Nicoll Highway)

Raffles Boulevard (between Nicoll Highway and Raffles Link)

Two right lanes of the carriageway of Middle Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 3 and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Guillemard Road and Esplanade Drive)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Road, and Stadium Place into Nicoll Highway

Extreme right lane of the slip road leading from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway into Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 20S19 and Nicoll Highway)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive into Nicoll Highway

Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway

Three left lanes of the carriageway of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 4 and Nicoll Highway)

Five right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 1pm to 3pm, and 6.30pm to 8pm, on Saturday:

North Bridge Road (between Stamford Road and Parliament Place)

Three left lanes of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 61 and Stamford Road)

The following carriageways will be closed from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Saturday:

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between lamp post 5and Collyer Quay)

Carriageway of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Raffles Quay)

Carriageway of Raffles Quay in the direction of Shenton Way (between Collyer Quay and Marina Boulevard)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 7.30pm to 11.59pm on Saturday:

Raffles Link in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 3F and Raffles Avenue)

Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Link and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Nicoll Highway and Fullerton Road)

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and lamp post 5)

In addition, the extreme left lane of North Bridge Road between lamp post 69 and Coleman Street will be closed from 3pm to 6.30pm on Saturday. Two left lanes of Raffles Avenue between lamp post 10F and lamp post 18F will also be closed between 6pm and 10.30pm.