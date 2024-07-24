NEA warns of scam involving impersonation of GenZero

An alert is seen at the top of the real GenZero website cautioning investors.

The public is urged to not engage with a scam that involves the impersonation of investment platform GenZero, said authorities.

GenZero, founded by Temasek, is a company aimed at accelerating decarbonisation.

An advisory on the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website posted on July 23 said that people have received an e-mail or text message that encourages them to buy carbon credits through a mobile app.

They would also receive a separate e-mail, with confirmation links, that bear the logos of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), Ministry of National Development (MND), and NEA.

After registering on the app, recipients will be prompted to key in their personal banking details for payment.

“MSE, MND, and NEA are not affliated with any such carbon credit purchasing or trading applications,” said NEA. “GenZero has also confirmed that this is a scam.”

The public is advised to be vigilant and not to engage with scammers, it added.