 NEA warns of scam involving impersonation of GenZero, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

NEA warns of scam involving impersonation of GenZero

NEA warns of scam involving impersonation of GenZero
An alert is seen at the top of the real GenZero website cautioning investors.SCREENGRAB: GENZERO WEBSITE
Sarah Koh
Jul 24, 2024 08:32 pm

The public is urged to not engage with a scam that involves the impersonation of investment platform GenZero, said authorities.

GenZero, founded by Temasek, is a company aimed at accelerating decarbonisation.

An advisory on the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website posted on July 23 said that people have received an e-mail or text message that encourages them to buy carbon credits through a mobile app.

They would also receive a separate e-mail, with confirmation links, that bear the logos of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), Ministry of National Development (MND), and NEA.

After registering on the app, recipients will be prompted to key in their personal banking details for payment.

“MSE, MND, and NEA are not affliated with any such carbon credit purchasing or trading applications,” said NEA. “GenZero has also confirmed that this is a scam.”

Ms Xu invested more than $55,000 from March to November 2022.
Singapore

'Forex fund manager' vanishes with $500k, at least 10 affected

Related Stories

Man cheats woman he met on dating app of over $92k

Banks to phase out use of OTP for digital tokens

Police, banks alert almost 10k potential scam victims

The public is advised to be vigilant and not to engage with scammers, it added.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCAMSNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCYinvestment