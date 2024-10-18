Probation for former student care teacher who shared nudes

A former student care teacher was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Oct 18 after she shared a video of a woman’s nude pictures with their then-colleagues.

Separately, the offender also shared the same video with a man who wanted to “lower the victim’s reputation” after he fell out with the victim, then 21.

As part of her sentence, the 22-year-old offender has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day, and perform 80 hours of community services.

Her parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

In August, she pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing an intimate image or recording of another person.

Details about her and the school where she worked cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

According to a State Courts online portal, the offender and the victim are no longer working at the school.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Huo Jiongrui told the court that the victim and her then-boyfriend, identified in court documents as “Wish”, had exchanged nude photos with each other via messaging platform Telegram over the course of their relationship.

When the relationship ended, they promised each other that they would delete the photos.

However, Wish, who was also the offender’s friend, did not do so and kept the victim’s nude pictures.

Some time before December 2023, he sent the offender a video of his Telegram chat with the victim, which showed her nude pictures.

Court documents did not disclose why he shared the clip with the offender.

The offender and three of her other colleagues were later chatting at their school when she showed the trio the video.

DPP Huo said: “The accused knew that her distribution of the video by showing it to her colleagues would cause the victim humiliation...(The trio) recognised the victim in the nude photographs recorded in the video.”

Some time in December 2023, the victim and one of her friends, a 23-year-old man, had a falling out.

The man was also the offender’s friend, the court heard.

In a Telegram chat with the offender and three other people, he asked the group whether they had “anything to lower the victim’s reputation”.

This was because he wanted to take revenge against her by disseminating such material on TikTok.

The offender then uploaded the video onto the group chat, but the man did not post it on TikTok.

Court documents did not disclose how the offences came to light but the woman’s husband alerted the police in March 2024, stating that the offender had disseminated his wife’s intimate images to multiple third parties.

The offender, who was not represented by a lawyer, told the court on Oct 18 that she regrets her actions.